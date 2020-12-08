Charging shooter’s ex-partner causing 'rise in misogyny and victim-blaming' 

click to enlarge A public inquiry was only called after continued public outcry.

On top of that, the RCMP press release caused further confusion around why domestic violence victims act the way they do. “It was like they threw a smoke bomb into the whole process. It just created more chaos, more discreditation and more fuel for people to use to make up excuses or conspiracies,” says Sarson, who says she was “disgusted” by the Friday release.



Those conspiracies will no doubt harmful to other domestic violence survivors, says Emily Stewart, executive director of Third Place Transition House in Truro. "I began to think about how this information is sitting with women who might be living with their abuser, worried about the implications of leaving," Stewart says in an email to The Coast.



Stewart was surprised to see the RCMP revealed the victim's name in no uncertain terms. "It is unusual in our line of work to see the name of a victim of domestic violence go public," she says. "Even in our internal communications, we use initials as we have a duty to provide confidential services."



It's well-known to people who work with domestic violence survivors how their abusers manipulate and control their victims.



"It is not easy to say no to someone who has power and control over you, whether it be in terms of physical, emotional, financial or psychological abuse, even when what you are being asked to do breaks the law," Stewart explains. "Often, death threats or threats to harm the women, her family, friends, or even pets are made in abusive relationships. The fear that these will be acted on is paralyzing and is a coercive control tactic that we see far too frequently in our work."



A projection at NSCAD university marking the 31 anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting.

