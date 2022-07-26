Cecilia Concerts announces 34th season lineup

C
ecilia Concerts—the series of shows that brings classical musicians and composers of note to stages across the city—announced its upcoming slate for the 2022-2023 season today. Aside from the already-announced gig featuring superstar soprano Sondra Radvanovsky (who critics have anointed "the world's greatest living soprano"—and who plays Halifax in November), the season promises to be a big one for fans: The organization's incoming musician-in-residence, decorated pianist Silvie Cheng, will team up with 11 world-class musicians across four concerts (including the season opening show on September 17
with outgoing artist-in-residence Jonathan Crow on violin).
On January 7, a must-see tribute to André Mathieu—commonly called the Mozart of Quebec—will be held by Cecilia Concerts at the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall. Other season highlights include a selection of shows proving classical music's approachability at The Marquee Ballroom.