Decorated pianist Silvie Cheng is Cecilia Concerts's incoming artist-in-residence.
Cecilia Concerts announces 34th season lineup

The classical and composer-centred concerts kick off in September.

By

Cecilia  Concerts—the series of shows that brings classical musicians and composers of note to stages across the city—announced its upcoming slate for the 2022-2023 season today. Aside from the already-announced gig featuring superstar soprano Sondra Radvanovsky (who critics have anointed "the world's greatest living soprano"—and who plays Halifax in November), the season promises to be a big one for fans: The organization's incoming musician-in-residence, decorated pianist Silvie Cheng, will team up with 11 world-class musicians across four concerts (including the season opening show on September 17 with outgoing artist-in-residence Jonathan Crow on violin).

On January 7, a must-see tribute to André Mathieu—commonly called the Mozart of Quebec—will be held by Cecilia Concerts at the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall. Other season highlights include a selection of shows proving classical music's approachability at The Marquee Ballroom.

The season features over 15 concerts in total, as well as five special presentations. Tickets to individual shows (starting at $37) as well as multi-show bundles are on sale now.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
