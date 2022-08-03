CBC renews two beloved, buzzy series made in Nova Scotia

Moonshine and Diggstown will be back on your TV this fall.

By

When the CBC released its fall television slate, it wasn't just a list of all the storylines that'll unspool over your TV screen as the leaves change. It was also an accidental confirmation of how red-hot the film industry in Nova Scotia is these days: Alongside long-running Can-con staples like Murdoch Mysteries and Heartland, the made-right-here series Diggstown and Moonshine were both announced to be airing new episodes come October.
Floyd Kane's North Preston-centred Diggstown is a multiple Canadian Screen Award nominee, tracing the life of lawyer Marcie Diggs as she attempts to balance her sense of justice with a love for family. Moonshine, meanwhile, puts family disfunction under the microscope as a brood of adult half-siblings war over their late parents' ramshackle resort. Its debut season nabbed a Screen Nova Scotia award for Best Television Series earlier this year.
Moonshine debuts on October 2 on CBC and CBC gem, while fans can see Marcie Diggs back in action on October 12 on both platforms.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast
