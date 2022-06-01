CBC announces new seasons of four Nova Scotian shows

I
t might feel too early-bird to discuss yet—the equivalent of shopping for back-to-school sweaters before vacation even begins—but on this not-yet-summer afternoon, the CBC dropped its fall/winter 2022-2023 TV lineup. Amongst the new offerings (Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimento is getting a variety show; a medical drama set in the north called SKYMED
), four Halifax series were renewed for another season.
It'll be a big year for This Hour Has 22 Minutes
, which begins its 30th season this fall. Shot downtown at the new Light House Arts Centre, the series is no longer an outlier of small-screen success in the province: Floyd Kane's legal drama Diggstown
has been green-lit for a fourth season (though it will split its time between Nova Scotia and P.E.I., as per casting calls) while the dysfunctional family drama Moonshine
(which was shot in Hubbards) gets to come back for a second act.
Then there's Mark Critch's Son of a Critch
, which sees the Nova Scotia-based comedian (and This Hour
vet) offering a serialized memoir of his childhood, à la Everybody Hates Chris.
Its second season will premiere this fall on CBC.
It's been a record year for the film industry in Nova Scotia, with more productions setting up shop in the province and the government upping the film fund cap this week to $10 million from its previous $4 million limit.