CBC announces new seasons of four Nova Scotian shows

Diggstown, Son of a Critch and Moonshine among the series returning this fall.

By

It might feel too early-bird to discuss yet—the equivalent of shopping for back-to-school sweaters before vacation even begins—but on this not-yet-summer afternoon, the CBC dropped its fall/winter 2022-2023 TV lineup. Amongst the new offerings (Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimento is getting a variety show; a medical drama set in the north called SKYMED), four Halifax series were renewed for another season.

It'll be a big year for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, which begins its 30th season this fall. Shot downtown at the new Light House Arts Centre, the series is no longer an outlier of small-screen success in the province: Floyd Kane's legal drama Diggstown has been green-lit for a fourth season (though it will split its time between Nova Scotia and P.E.I., as per casting calls) while the dysfunctional family drama Moonshine (which was shot in Hubbards) gets to come back for a second act.
Related
Vinessa Antione wanted to play Marcie Diggs because “she seemed very kind to me—which was something that I wasn't really used to seeing a lot.”

Fall Arts Preview: Dig into Diggstown: Floyd Kane’s Halifax and North Preston-set TV show returns for season three.

Then there's Mark Critch's Son of a Critch, which sees the Nova Scotia-based comedian (and This Hour vet) offering a serialized memoir of his childhood, à la Everybody Hates Chris. Its second season will premiere this fall on CBC.
Related
Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

$23 million investment in Nova Scotia’s film industry has money for a soundstage: With that provincial money, premier Tim Houston’s government is also setting up a $15 million fund to support local movie production over the next five years.

It's been a record year for the film industry in Nova Scotia, with more productions setting up shop in the province and the government upping the film fund cap this week to $10 million from its previous $4 million limit.
Related
Son of a Critch plays Tuesdays on CBC and CBC Gem.

TV review: Son of a Critch’s steady silliness: Mark Critch’s CBC sitcom is dependably decent—if slightly unsure of its audience.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Nova Scotia government increases film fund cap to $10 Million

By Morgan Mullin

Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

Legendary author David Sedaris is coming to Halifax June 25

By Morgan Mullin

David Sedaris appears at Chapters, 188 Chain Lake Drive, on June 25.

You can vote now for best actor in a new Screen Nova Scotia award

By Alyssa Goulart

Wildhood nominee John R. Sylliboy pictured on left.

The Dalhousie Arts Centre’s expansion might just fix Halifax’s venue crisis

By Morgan Mullin

An active construction site as of early May 2022, the Dalhousie Art Centre expansion is scheduled to open in October.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

By Morgan Mullin

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

By Morgan Mullin

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

Nova Scotia government increases film fund cap to $10 Million

By Morgan Mullin

Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

Legendary author David Sedaris is coming to Halifax June 25

By Morgan Mullin

David Sedaris appears at Chapters, 188 Chain Lake Drive, on June 25.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group