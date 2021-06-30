Cathy Jones is off CBC’s 22 Minutes after 28 years 

Though Jones is not at liberty to discuss the details of her departure, she denies rumours that she was fired because of political differences or a refusal to comply with COVID-19 protocols. While the comedian is vocally against both masks and vaccines, she states that her relationship with 22 Minutes and its production company remains positive.
“For 28 years, I had a wonderful run with that show,” Jones says. “They were decent to me, and they’re friends.”
Jones’s name is conspicuously absent from a recent press release announcing season 29 of “the longest-running comedy in Canadian history.” That release says stars Mark Critch and Trent McClellan are being joined for the upcoming season by Aba Amuquandoh—newly promoted to be a full cast member—and auditions will be held to determine “a fourth series regular.” Representatives from 22 Minutes have not responded to requests for comments.
