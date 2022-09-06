Submitted

Casino Nova Scotia announces The Trews will play New Year's Eve concert

Tickets for the December 31 show go on sale Friday, Sep 9.

By

If you're tired of waiting to plan how you'll send off 2022, Casino Nova Scotia has your back: The waterfront staple announced today that it'll be putting The Trews on stage for a New Year's Eve concert.

Arguably Antigonish's most famous four-part rock band, The Trews catapulted to Can-rock fame in the early 2000s with albums like House of Ill Fame, getting an armload of Juno noms and Much Music awards along the way.

Now, the lads will be coming back to Nova Scotia (the band spends most of its time in Toronto these days) for a year-closing, house-rollicking gig. Tickets start at $79.99 and go on sale via Ticket Atlantic on Friday, September 9.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

Review: Halifax band Washing Machine's latest will have you hitting rinse and repeat

By Morgan Mullin

Review: Halifax band Washing Machine's latest will have you hitting rinse and repeat

Halifax, meet Bartees Strange: The new rockstar prototype

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, meet Bartees Strange: The new rockstar prototype

Q&A: How indie rock band Pillow Fite is changing the Halifax scene

By Morgan Mullin

Q&A: How indie rock band Pillow Fite is changing the Halifax scene
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre’s 60th season starts next week

12 Halifax Fringe Festival plays you need to take your friends to see

By Morgan Mullin

12 Halifax Fringe Festival plays you need to take your friends to see

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

By Michelle Zyuryaeva

Cate Blanchett and "Tar" castmates dazzle in Venice

National Film Board names new Executive Producer of Quebec and Atlantic Studio

By Morgan Mullin

National Film Board names new Executive Producer of Quebec and Atlantic Studio

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group