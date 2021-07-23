Arts + Music
July 23, 2021 Arts + Music

click to enlarge The lyin’ queen.

The lyin’ queen.

Can’t miss drive-in movies in Halifax Saturday night 

Choose between two classics—Rocky Horror at midnight and Lion King—or swing by both.

By

Thanks to the pandemic, drive-in movies have been having their biggest heyday since the swell era of poodle skirts and soda shops. And it looks like the throwback fun won’t be cooling down as we continue to party with our pods and keep some physical distance this summer. Here are two drive-in screenings we’re amped for this Saturday, July 24, in Bedford.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screening at a special midnight showing (as it was meant to be viewed!) outside the BMO Centre (61 Gary Martin Drive). Tickets to see the cult classic/counterculture touchstone/hosiery-hall-of-fame-nominee are $28 per car, so bring your buds and get ready to shout along. Fishnets and spike heels optional but highly recommended.

Also on Saturday, the peak of Elton John’s career—by which I obviously mean the original, 1994 Disney animated classic The Lion King—is showing outside St. John’s Anglican Church (2187 Larry Uteck Blvd). This drive-in showing kicks off at 8:30pm and tix are $10 a car. Before the screening, at 6pm, a games and vendor event, replete with fireworks, is held at Kearney Lake Masjid (2141 Larry Uteck Blvd) to round out this Eid Al Adha celebration.

Can’t pick which one to watch? The two screenings are less than a 10-minute drive apart, and you’ll be in a vehicle anyway, so you could always do a double feature.

