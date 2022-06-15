Canadian punk legends The Dayglo Abortions play Halifax July 3

DGA has been doing their shock-rock thing since 1981, when the band's debut album, Out of The Womb, became a classic for hardcore obsessives the world over, going on to sell over 500,000 copies world-wide. The band lived up to its rollicking onstage persona by becoming embroiled in obscenity trials over its lyrics throughout the 1990s, all while being a 1979-sounding getup that's just tongue-in-cheek enough to ensure you don't get a headache.
The band will take the stage at Gus' on July 3—and in the spirit of punk time, a starting hour for the set has yet to be announced.