Canadian punk legends The Dayglo Abortions play Halifax July 3

The band will play Gus' Pub—where else?

By

Every pot has a lid, or so the saying goes—and when it comes to band and venue reaching match-making perfection, we can't think of a better combo than Canadian punk legends The Dayglo Abortions playing Gus' Pub, a longtime home to some of the city's scrappiest sounds.

DGA has been doing their shock-rock thing since 1981, when the band's debut album, Out of The Womb, became a classic for hardcore obsessives the world over, going on to sell over 500,000 copies world-wide. The band lived up to its rollicking onstage persona by becoming embroiled in obscenity trials over its lyrics throughout the 1990s, all while being a 1979-sounding getup that's just tongue-in-cheek enough to ensure you don't get a headache.

The band will take the stage at Gus' on July 3—and in the spirit of punk time, a starting hour for the set has yet to be announced. 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Mo Kenney's self-titled, debut album gets 10 year anniversary vinyl re-issue

By Morgan Mullin

Mo Kenney's self-titled, debut album gets 10 year anniversary vinyl re-issue

Michael Bublé announces Halifax concert for October 22

By Morgan Mullin

The Bublé himself.

Jenny Berkel is ready to folk up The Bus Stop Theatre

By Morgan Mullin

Jenny Berkel is ready to folk up The Bus Stop Theatre

700 Bliss, the buzzy club music duo Pitchfork is obsessed with, plays Halifax Friday June 10

By Morgan Mullin

700 Bliss is an about-to-blow-up band from Philly, playing at EVERYSEEKER Festival Friday.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Comedian John Mulaney announces Halifax show for November 4

By Morgan Mullin

John Mulaney has long been the internet's favourite comic.

"I want to connect back to myself, the earth, breathe some fresh air"

By Zeta Paul

"I want to connect back to myself, the earth, breathe some fresh air"

Halifax-based artist Jordan Bennett unveils new mural in Toronto

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett, left, with a project assistant, on site at his new OCAD mural, which will be unveiled June 15.

Michael Bublé announces Halifax concert for October 22

By Morgan Mullin

The Bublé himself.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group