Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 12, 2020 Food + Drink » Beer Guide

Canada’s ultimate beer-and- cider crawl, right here in Halifax 

Staking a claim for the city’s sippable superiority, complete with a self-guided tour map. Enjoy the journey.

By
click to enlarge ANISA FRANCOEUR
  • ANISA FRANCOEUR

All over this country are places with a cluster of brewers. Hell, Dartmouth has two such hot spots: Lake City, New Scotland, Battery Park and Brightwood downtown; and Wright Avenue’s Upstreet, Moosehead, Propeller trifecta. But we bet nowhere else in Canada has as high a concentration of breweries and cideries, over as long a distance, as the peninsula. From Garrison to Good Robot is three kilometres as the 2 Crows flies, and meandering between them you can sample from 13 different brewers at the brewer’s bar. Take the tour for a decadent afternoon/fact-finding mission about Halifax’s drinking gains.

Tags:

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Beer Guide

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Kyle Shaw

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Culinary champs   (The Feed)
  2. A rising Tidal Bay floats the Goat   (New Restaurants)
  3. First Look: the return of Sushi Shige   (Food + Drink Feature)
  4. In this together   (Food + Drink Feature)
  5. 21 wing nights to feast on   (Food + Drink Feature)
  6. FIRST LOOK: Sourwood Cider’s funky little bar   (Food + Drink Feature)
  7. 20 things to eat right now   (Food + Drink Feature)
  8. Go big with Franyz Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)
  9. Cafe Chianti's quarter century   (The Feed)
  10. Where are we now? Nova Scotia Craft Beer in 2019   (Beer Guide)

The Feed

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 42
March 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.