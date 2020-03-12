Canada’s ultimate beer-and- cider crawl, right here in Halifax 

click to enlarge ANISA FRANCOEUR

All over this country are places with a cluster of brewers. Hell, Dartmouth has two such hot spots: Lake City, New Scotland, Battery Park and Brightwood downtown; and Wright Avenue’s Upstreet, Moosehead, Propeller trifecta. But we bet nowhere else in Canada has as high a concentration of breweries and cideries, over as long a distance, as the peninsula. From Garrison to Good Robot is three kilometres as the 2 Crows flies, and meandering between them you can sample from 13 different brewers at the brewer’s bar. Take the tour for a decadent afternoon/fact-finding mission about Halifax’s drinking gains.