News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 01, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Canada bans military-style assault rifles 12 days after mass shooting 

America, take note.

By
click to enlarge Data via CBC. - CAORA MCKENNA
  • Data via CBC.
  • Caora McKenna

On May 1, less than two weeks after Canada’s worst mass shooting to date, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-style assault weapons.

“These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only — to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time,” he told the public during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Trudeau clarified that the ban would only apply to those most dangerous weapons which have been used in killing sprees like that of École Polytechnique in 1989, the Moncton shootings in 2014, and most recently the Nova Scotia shootings on April 18 and 19.

“The vast majority of gun owners use them safely, responsible and in accordance with the law,” said Trudeau. “But you don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer.”

A list issued by the government bans over 1,500 models. This includes M16, AR-10 and AR-15 rifles, as well as M4 carbines. Combined, this accounts for over 100,000 guns across Canada that were previously “restricted.”

But the government doesn’t know exactly how many “unrestricted” guns exist in the country that will now be banned, like Ruger Mini-14s, and M14 rifles. This lack of registration is due to the abolition of the Long Gun Registry under the federal Conservative government in 2012.

On top of that, not all of those guns will be confiscated. Many current owners will be able to keep their guns due to grandfathering laws set out by the government.

“You can possess certain prohibited firearms if you had one registered in your name when it became prohibited,” explains the government's firearms website.

Trudeau told the public that current owners of the now-banned guns would have a two-year amnesty period, during which there will be legislation created to coordinate the buy-back of these guns.

“The government intends to implement a buy-back program to compensate affected owners for the value of their firearms after they are delivered to a police officer,” says the government’s analysis statement on the new law.

The law will, however, make it totally illegal to sell or buy any new guns that fall into the category.

“Today we are closing the market on military-grade assault weapons in Canada,” said Trudeau in French.

In Nova Scotia, there are only six shipping companies that were previously permitted to transport these weapons.
click to enlarge RCMP-GRC.GC.CA
  • rcmp-grc.gc.ca
RCMP confirmed on April 28, that the gunman in Nova Scotia’s recent mass shooting was armed with two semi-automatic rifles and several semi-automatic pistols.

Although police believe he obtained them illegally, Trudeau said the new law will make it harder for any Canadian to acquire a dangerous weapon.

“Every one of us remembers the day when we realized that even in Canada a man with a gun could irrevocably alter our lives for the worse,” Trudeau said.

In Canada, the estimated number of firearms owned per 100 civilians was 34.7 in 2017, compared to 120 in the United States (yes, that’s more guns than people), according to the Small Arms Survey.

Across the country, gun fiends took to social media to mourn the loss of their beloved weapons. Among them was Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay, who took to Twitter to call out Trudeau.

“As a Nova Scotian I’m outraged that Justin Trudeau is using this tragedy to punish law-abiding firearms owners across Canada,” MacKay said in a video.

In response, his fellow Nova Scotians got pretty riled up about his lack of sensitivity around the issue.

The government is expected to release more details in the coming weeks on how to compensate those who are handing over their guns.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. About that gun lobbyist at the Nova Scotia shootings press conference   (City)
  2. Stay up to date on the Nova Scotia mass killings   (City)
  3. You officially have things to look forward to as Mayworks Halifax moves online   (Festivals)
  4. Nova Scotians are still dying from the overdose crisis   (Voice of the City)
  5. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. Call it by its name: Misogynist violence   (Voice of the City)
  7. RCMP release detailed timeline of Nova Scotia massacre   (City)
  8. How to move into a new apartment safely in the time of COVID   (City)
  9. Bring Halifax culture home with our arts streaming guide, April 27-May 3   (Feature)
  10. Pause the presses   (Letters)

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.