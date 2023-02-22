 Can you help us find Halifax's independent grocers? | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Can you help us find Halifax's independent grocers?

Help us defeat the final bosses of big grocery and tell us which indie outlets you support.

By

We here at The Coast are hard at work on a series of stories about Nova Scotia's food insecurity. Journalism that only highlights problems without offering solutions is not very helpful. So, as a part of this food series we will also be creating a guide to help you defeat two of the final bosses of capitalism: Galen Weston Jr. and the ghost of Frank H. Sobey.

One of the big pieces of information we'll need in our fight to continue to “eat food” and “stay alive” is that we need know where to buy food without giving Weston and Sobey any of our money. And in order to do that, we need help.
How ending the price freeze helps Loblaw get more of a monopoly

How ending the price freeze helps Loblaw get more of a monopoly: A leaked memo from the grocery giant about its No Name products, explained.


You are likely too busy, too tired or just generally run down to gather all of this information yourself, so let us help! Tell us the grocery stores in your area—any place you can get food to cook without helping fill big grocery's pockets. We're going to compile the list in a handy map, and in a week or two we'll have stories that will tell you how to cook what you get at these stores, and that generally dive into the fascinating history of how and what we eat.

But that all starts with this database of non-monopolized local grocery stores.

Help us out by filling out this brief survey about the independent grocers in your area. 
How Sobeys and Superstore legally steal from small businesses

How Sobeys and Superstore legally steal from small businesses: It's good for (big) business to control an industry

About The Author

Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
© 2023 Overstory Media Group