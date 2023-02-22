Can you help us find Halifax's independent grocers?

One of the big pieces of information we'll need in our fight to continue to “eat food” and “stay alive” is that we need know where to buy food without giving Weston and Sobey any of our money. And in order to do that, we need help.
You are likely too busy, too tired or just generally run down to gather all of this information yourself, so let us help! Tell us the grocery stores in your area—any place you can get food to cook without helping fill big grocery's pockets. We're going to compile the list in a handy map, and in a week or two we'll have stories that will tell you how to cook what you get at these stores, and that generally dive into the fascinating history of how and what we eat.
But that all starts with this database of non-monopolized local grocery stores.
Help us out by filling out this brief survey about the independent grocers in your area.