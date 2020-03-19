Bus Stop Theatre gets final batch of government funding The theatre co-op is still $109,000 short of its $1.2 million goal.

"We understand also that it's a difficult time for many and so it's not an easy pitch to make in the context of the pandemic, but it's what we have to do to get where we want to get." To help get to its goal, the theatre co-op is throwing a streamed concert with the likes of Aquakulture, Gabrielle Papillon and T. Thomason on July 17.

