Burger Bash begins

The Coast is now in its tenth year of running a burger event for HRM, and this year is bigger than ever before with 138 participating restaurants!
Almost all of those restaurants are donating at least $1 from the sale of each burger to Feed Nova Scotia. Last year, with your help, Halifax restaurants raised $114,000, and this year has the potential to raise even more. Since 2013, over $677,000 has been raised.
The event runs from April 28 through May 7. Check out the full burger lineup at burgerbash.ca, stamp your burger passport to enter to win free beer for a year from Fine Company Brewing, and follow @hfxburgerbash on Instagram to follow our Burger Squad this week!