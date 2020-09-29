Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes Halifax Regional Council moves Southwest's waterfront development proposal forward with a couple of conditions.

Southwest will return to HRM with the modifications asked for in Mason's motion and from there either get approval and start building, or have to do some more tweaks to the design.

A group of 23 citizens came forward to appeal the DRC's decision. Only 22 of those who submitted could actually appeal—you have to own property in the nearby area of a development to actually appeal it (meaning renters are entirely excluded from the process at this point).

After some debate where, as Zurawski noted, the traditional divide between "let developers develop" councillors and "we direct developers so it's better for everyone" councillors, council voted to uphold the appeal—which meant the project's initial approval from the DRC with only one variance needing to be addressed was nullified. But it was never their plan to send the whole project back to the drawing board as the appellants asked for.

