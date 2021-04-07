Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 07, 2021 Food + Drink » Food

The Charboyz April delivery box will teach you how to make this braided beef masterpiece. SUBMITTED

The Charboyz April delivery box will teach you how to make this braided beef masterpiece. SUBMITTED

Bring home the bacon, literally 

Charboyz partners with local farmers to deliver monthly meat boxes with a twist.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Must-watch music video: A deer in the spotlight
What’s coming to regional council this Tuesday, April 5
Halifax hosted slavers’ ships. Now it is home to Canada’s first institute of slavery studies.
How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19
The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Food

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Restaurants

Search for Halifax area restaurants and bars


Find Bars

Survey Asks

What are we getting tattooed on our knuckles?

  • “Moon” “Mist”
  • “Feck” “arse”
  • “Go” “mꚘse” “go”
  • “Love” “Hate”
  • “The C” “oast”

View Results

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.