Bring Halifax culture home with our arts streaming guide, April 27-May 3 

Look forward to Matt Mays' Saturday night showcase all week long.
Devin McLean photo
Monday, April 27
Trivia for Shut-ins
Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular triv game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.
Tuesday, April 28
Ursula Johnson (Postponed)
The Mi’kmaw artist and storyteller—and the first person in Atlantic Canada to ever win a Sobey Art Award
, the nation's biggest visual art nod—was set to deliver a now-postponed Facebook livestream
at 2pm. The listing promises Johnson will share "the art of animated storytelling using traditional songs and stories." Stay tuned for new details for Johnson's show.
Kristen Martell
The aural equivalent of a ray of sunshine, Martell's music is the buoyant sort of stuff we need to keep afloat ourselves these days. Celebrate her debut album
as she drops a livestream at 9pm via Facebook
.
Wednesday, April 29
Joshua Van Tassel
Builder of electro-acoustic soundscapes, Van Tassel weaves a musical tapestry before your eyes (and ears) at 11pm on Instagram Live
. Don't let the late start time deter you: This truly is the opening notes to your dreams.
Cameron Hawes
The Dartmouth singer-songwriter warms The Carleton stage at 7pm so you can feel (almost) like you're in the legendary live music spot. Catch it via Facebook
.
Thursday, April 30
Mark Critch
The This Hour Has 22 Minutes
elder statesman helps you crack a smile with this comedy spot happening at 6pm via Facebook Live
.
Friday, May 1
Makayla Lynn
Splitting her time between her HRM home and the Nashville music scene, Lynn delivers early Taylor Swift vibes while scoring attention from the likes of Rolling Stone
and CMT Music
. Learn exactly what the fuss is all about as the country crooner performs at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
Steve Poltz
His regular summer pilgrimages to The Carleton sell out so quick that a livestream of the alt-folk king might be your best shot to see him live, anyhow. Catch it at 8pm via Facebook Live
.
Saturday, May 2
Paper Beat Scissors
Trust Tim Crabtree's gorgeous chamber-folk
to help you process all your feelings. Your favourite band's favourite band hits the screen at 4pm via sidedooraccess.com
.
Steven Page
Tix to see the former Barenaked Ladies frontperson are selling quickity-quick, so don't sleep on your chance to see him sing bangers like "The Old Apartment" while you're stuck inside yours. It all goes down at 6pm via sidedooraccess.com
.
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube
at 9pm.
Sunday, May 3
Online drum clinic w/Jake Boyd
The drummer for dearly-departed Ontario rock icon Hollerado gives a charity drum clinic to help you brush up your skills (or get some skills to start with). The hour-long session kicks off at 5pm via sidedooraccess.com
.