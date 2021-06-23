News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 23, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

Greek Fest 2021 will be taking orders both in person and online in advance. FACEBOOK

Greek Fest 2021 will be taking orders both in person and online in advance. FACEBOOK

Bring Greek Fest home this weekend 

Halifax’s festival of Greek food, culture and more food is take-out only due to COVID.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Second doses of vaccine coming quickly says Strang
New Brunswick is officially out of the Atlantic bubble
Bahamas announces Halifax tour dates
Shelters threatened by city hall, supported by citizens
Shakespeare By The Sea’s triumphant return
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. New Brunswick is officially out of the Atlantic bubble   (COVID-19)
  2. How New Brunswick’s rush to reopen puts the Atlantic bubble at risk   (COVID-19)
  3. Border blockade politician takes her bias on the road   (COVID-19)
  4. Second doses of vaccine coming quickly says Strang   (COVID-19)
  5. How Nova Scotia is a trailblazer for free, accessible COVID testing   (COVID-19)
  6. How to reschedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  7. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (June 20-25)   (COVID-19)
  8. Bedford-Halifax ferry idea has new push to float at last   (City)
  9. Former employee files human rights complaint against Smith-McCrossin   (City)
  10. UPDATED: Tory leadership candidate worries weed will make Nova Scotians lazy like Jamaicans   (News)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.