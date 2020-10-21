Breweries leave craft brewing association after controversial comments by executive director 

The Mi'kmaw fishers' constitutional right to a moderate livelihood fishery must be upheld, and we demand that public safety of these communities be immediately prioritized.

Do CBANS members really feel like their best representative as Exec Director is a #notallfishermen apologist for domestic terrorism? @NorthBrewing @TataBrew @BigSpruceBrew @BarStillwell is this acceptable to you? pic.twitter.com/NiTh5nZVRq

