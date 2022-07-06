Screenshot
Highlighted here is the second attrition point, the focus of Marriner's work, when 80 percent of sexual assault reports to police go no further.

Breaking down the dismal statistics on sexual assault

Coast readers wanted more information after Sunny Marriner's presentation to the police board.

By

The Coast recently reported on a presentation that Sunny Marriner gave to Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners. Marriner is an expert on sexual violence and the justice system, and has become an advocate for something known as VACR—violence against women advocate case review. VACR is a way of analyzing how sexual assaults are treated in the legal system. Here is our story on the presentation, describing how the board unanimously decided to let Marriner study Halifax Regional Police case files to find out if there are systemic issues to the way sexual assault complaints are approached.

With that story, we included a graphic from Marriner's presentation that shows only one quarter of one percent of all sexual assaults in Canada result in criminal convictions. Here's that graphic.

click to enlarge The original graphic on sexual assault case attrition from Sunny Marriner's presentation to Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners. - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
The original graphic on sexual assault case attrition from Sunny Marriner's presentation to Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners.

We got some feedback that people didn't understand exactly how the numbers worked, so we figured it would be good to explain. We went back into the video of the presentation to find out how Marriner put it.

click to enlarge Spotlight on the first, and largest, point of attrition, when 95 out of 100 sexual assaults aren't reported to police. - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
Spotlight on the first, and largest, point of attrition, when 95 out of 100 sexual assaults aren't reported to police.

At the top of the graphic, spotlighted in the version above, is also the point of most attrition in terms of cases of sexual assaults making it to trial. The very first number is 100, as in 100 per cent of all sexual assaults, and the second line shows that the vast, vast majority of cases—95 cases out of 100—are never reported to the authorities.

"Only five percent of all the sexual assaults that occur in Canada," says Marriner, "are reported to police." The graphic shows the 95 unreported cases moving to the left (labelled "Everyone Else") side of the image, while the five reported cases are on the "Criminal Justice System" side. But that doesn't mean those five make it to court.

Reporting is "the front door to the criminal justice system," Marriner says. "A person who's experienced sexual violence moves to the police level, knocks on the door of the criminal justice system. And what occurs at that moment will determine whether or not they move forward into the cycle of the rest of the arms of the criminal justice system that you see there.

"So that's a critical juncture, because that's basically the moment at which a decision is made about access to the criminal justice system for Canadian citizens and victims of crime. And that's why we're looking at policing."

click to enlarge Highlighted here is the second attrition point, the focus of Marriner's work, when 80 percent of sexual assault reports to police go no further. - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
Highlighted here is the second attrition point, the focus of Marriner's work, when 80 percent of sexual assault reports to police go no further.

Next we shift attention to those five cases that get reported to police, spotlighted above. The graphic shows that out of those five cases knocking on the door of the justice system, only one goes any further into the system. The other four cases go off to that left side of the graphic.

"Nationally, usually only one in five reports will move forward to charges," says Marriner. "So somewhere between approximately a 15-to-20 percent average charge rate across the country. And those other four reported cases do not move forward."

What causes those four cases to get derailed is the big question.

According to a major Globe and Mail investigation in 2017, one of the cases gets labelled as "unfounded." That's a police term, "a clearance category for sexual assault investigations that police have determined that no crime occurred or was attempted," Marriner says. "This has been the catch-all category for those cases where credibility is deemed an issue or that perhaps the survivor or the person reporting is not being believed as to their experience of sexual violence."

But for the other three cases, Marriner says there's a "real paucity of evidence" about "what's occurring at that moment that creates this massive attrition rate at that front end of the criminal justice system." Getting evidence and figuring out what's happening is where VACR comes in.

"So that's the focus of this work," Marriner says. "That's the focus of my work. And that's the issue that we're looking to try to address and understand better."

click to enlarge When charges are laid—which, remember, happens just one percent of the time—half of those cases don't go to trial. - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
When charges are laid—which, remember, happens just one percent of the time—half of those cases don't go to trial.

Given the focus on pre-charge attrition, it's understandable Marriner's presentation didn't delve into the lone case out of 100 sexual assaults that leads to criminal charges. Its spotlight in the graphic above shows that half of the time the charge doesn't make it to court.

click to enlarge Finally, a charge only leads to a conviction in 50 percent of cases, so just one sexual assault out of 400 results in a guilty verdict. - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
Finally, a charge only leads to a conviction in 50 percent of cases, so just one sexual assault out of 400 results in a guilty verdict.

And in those very rare instances when an attacker actually does go to court to face justice, as spotlighted in the final lines from Marriner's graphic, above, they have the same chance of being convicted as of being acquitted. This is how only .25 percent of sexual assaults lead to a conviction, or only one case out of 400 results in an attacker being found guilty by a judge.

With such an appallingly low success rate, there's little wonder 95 percent of people who've been sexually assaulted don't tell the police about it. Although if Marriner's work with VACR can lead to more cases going to trial, maybe more assault survivors will see a point in knocking on the justice system's front door.

Tags

About The Author

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Police board votes for a review of sexual assault cases

By Matt Stickland

In the VACR presentation, Sunny Marriner explained that out of 100 percent of sexual assaults, only 5 percent are reported to police, and the attrition keeps falling to just .25 percent of all assaults ending in a conviction.

Halifax Regional Police 2022-23 budget demystified (but not defunded)

By Victoria Walton

HRM told the BOPC that HRP can have almost $1.4 million in new funding—less than the nearly $2 million HRP wanted, but far from defunding the police.

What defunding the police means in Halifax

By Victoria Walton

What defunding the police means in Halifax

Police board seeks independent advice on independent review of shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

As seen on Zoom during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting are, clockwise from top left, chair Lindell Smith, Becky Kent, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella and Harry Critchley.
More »

Latest in News

City staff puts quick car commutes over pedestrian safety

By Matt Stickland

HRM pedestrian collisions 2018-2022

Police board votes for a review of sexual assault cases

By Matt Stickland

In the VACR presentation, Sunny Marriner explained that out of 100 percent of sexual assaults, only 5 percent are reported to police, and the attrition keeps falling to just .25 percent of all assaults ending in a conviction.

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

By Matt Stickland

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

By Matt Stickland

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

How the city blew its budget for modular housing

By Victoria Walton

The modular housing at the Centennial Pool parking lot opened to residents last week, 10 months after modulars first came up at council.

Acadian families in Nova Scotia worry English-run preschools will stifle language learning

By Victoria Walton

For Acadian families, affordable child care may come with a side of linguistic loss.

Media, money and misdirection: our Titanic investigation wraps

By Kaija Jussinoja and Matt Stickland

A photo of the original RMS Titanic.

Trouble at the Tattoo over a thin blue-green line

By Kaija Jussinoja

VALOUR Maritime Society's logo displayed at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo on Tuesday. What colour would you say that stripe is?

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group