June 23, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

Border blockade politician takes her bias on the road 

Smith-McCrossin opposed a blockade about Indigenous rights, but is fine shutting down the Trans-Canada Highway to New Brunswick.

By
On Tuesday, after premier Iain Rankin announced modified quarantine measures for New Brunswick travellers, a Cumberland County MLA reacted in her own way. “He has until 4 o’clock today to change these latest restrictions on the NS or the residents of Cumberland are shutting down the TransCanada highway until the Nova Scotia New Brunswick border is open for our families,” said Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin in a social media post.

The Progressive Conservative politician told residents in the area she didn’t support Rankin’s decision, and on Wednesday morning she joined protesters on the highway near the Cobequid Pass.

click to enlarge Protesters say they’re against premier Iain Rankin’s quarantine measures for New Brunswick residents, in retaliation against Blaine HIgg’s decision to reopen to the rest of Canada early. NSLEGISLATURE
Wednesday at 8am is also when some of the restrictions that Nova Scotia imposed at its border during the third wave of COVID infections were removed. Now people from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador “can enter Nova Scotia for any reason,” as the province puts it, although New Brunswickers face isolation and testing requirements that other Atlantic Canadians don’t.

While the crux of the protest is supposed to be around allowing family visits, some protesters have voiced anti-vax sentiments and the blockade is denying the passage of truckers who regularly cross the border, as well as preventing hospital workers from getting to Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre.

Smith-McCrossin hasn’t been a fan of blockades in the past. Just over a year ago, in February 2020, she had a very different opinion on a similar blockade—one taking place on rail lines in unceded Wet’suwet’en territory.

“The rail blockades must be removed today. Businesses are being affected in Cumberland North and layoffs are coming soon for many if they are not removed immediately,” said the MLA at the time, calling those blockades “illegal.”

click to enlarge e4hru3wxwaqj5rh.jpeg

In Wet’suwet’en, more than 20 land defenders were arrested last year. While RCMP from both NS and New Brunswick are on site at the border blockade, no arrests have been reported yet.

Having one standard for a blockade about Indigenous rights and a different standard for a blockade about cars full of majority-white travellers seems about right for Smith-McCrossin. In April 2018 she made racist comments about the work ethic, cannabis consumption and “low productivity” of Jamaican people. That same year, a former employee of Smith-McCrossin’s constituency office filed a human rights complaint against the then-candidate for leader of Nova Scotia’s PC Party.

City

The blockade on the highway is still standing as of lunchtime on Wednesday, despite the fact that an injunction against gatherings is technically still on the books in the province. Smith-McCrossin says premier Rankin, who is in Lunenburg for a film industry announcement today, has refused to meet with her.

When asked about a potential blockade at yesterday’s COVID-19 press conference, Rankin said, “We’re going to continue protecting Nova Scotians, and this measure will provide the protection that public health is asking for as we begin to reopen our economy.” New Brunswick has already opened to travellers from across the country, a level of COVID comfort that Nova Scotia hasn’t reached yet. Rankin said the Atlantic premiers were supposed to have a call to talk about border issues, but NB’s Blaine Higgs ghosted; Rankin called the isolation requirements for New Brunswick “regrettable.”

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

