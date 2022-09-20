Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

When Boney M. last came to town—in December 2019—Coast contributor Lezlie Lowe gave the ultimate sales pitch for why you oughta cough up for a ticket: "Don't mistake the promise of this show as mere nostalgia—Boney M. represents the simplest pop-disco and the zenith of complex narrative song," she wrote. The group has had eight number one hits on the European charts and three number one albums. If this ain't a reason to dig out your body glitter, we don't know what is.
Tickets for the Halifax stop of the Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits tour will go on sale on September 23 (this Friday) at 10am. Starting at $68.50, the tickets are available via Ticket Atlantic.