Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

The cult disco group returns as part of its Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits tour.

By

The four-piece disco dominating Boney M. will come to Halifax on November 22, with original group vocalist Liz Mitchell on deck. The group—known for glittery hits like "Rasputin" and a Christmas album full of bops–will play the Scotiabank Centre.

When Boney M. last came to town—in December 2019—Coast contributor Lezlie Lowe gave the ultimate sales pitch for why you oughta cough up for a ticket: "Don't mistake the promise of this show as mere nostalgia—Boney M. represents the simplest pop-disco and the zenith of complex narrative song," she wrote. The group has had eight number one hits on the European charts and three number one albums.  If this ain't a reason to dig out your body glitter, we don't know what is.
Tickets for the Halifax stop of the Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits tour will go on sale on September 23 (this Friday) at 10am. Starting at $68.50, the tickets are available via Ticket Atlantic.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
