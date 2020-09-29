Bone Cage breaks out 

W hen it comes right down to it, this year's FIN Atlantic International Film Festival belongs to Taylor Olson: The writer, actor and director debuted his first feature film—and biggest role to date—at the annual celebration of cinema, where the flick went on to score four out of seven festival awards.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!