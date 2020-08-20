Board of police commissioners punt the definition of defunding further forward The board will create a committee to create a definition to go back to the board to make a decision on defunding. Still following?

Paynter finished with a push for a breastfeeding policy—which she's been in conversation with chief of police Dan Kinsella about since he started his job but hasn't seen any concrete action on. It would ensure events like what happened to

Borden responded saying the proposed work is exactly the role of the police commission, adding that "this is absolutely the best example I can think of so far where we do need to make a stand." And it was clarified at Tuesday's council meeting that the proposed motion was in the purview of the board as per the police act:

I have experience getting committees off the ground with HRM. It will be about a year before it’s up and running. A committee is not needed to define this, meanwhile missing the opportunity to address this issue in the moment. Unfortunate it had to go this route.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!