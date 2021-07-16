News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 16, 2021 News + Opinion » News

Black police officer and Liberal candidate pulled over at gunpoint by RCMP 

HRP superintendent Dean Simmonds and Preston candidate Angela Simmonds file formal complaint against RCMP after terrifying ride to the grocery store.

By

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Rankin’s pre-election funding frenzy continues
NS hits 75% vax target but data dashboard lags behind
14 rules that relax in Phase 4 of NS reopening
43 new affordable homes for Halifax from federal cash
Crisis shelters safe as removal deadline passes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Black police officer and Liberal candidate pulled over at gunpoint by RCMP   (News)
  2. Rankin’s pre-election funding frenzy continues   (News)
  3. NS hits 75% vax target but data dashboard lags behind   (COVID-19)
  4. 14 rules that relax in Phase 4 of NS reopening   (COVID-19)
  5. Six years of abortion advancements in Atlantic Canada   (Opinion)
  6. How the province defamed Laura Doucette   (News)
  7. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jul 15   (COVID-19)
  8. Strang says physically distanced dance floors are the new norm   (COVID-19)
  9. Where to get a walk-in COVID vaccine in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  10. Good Robot Brewing does discount draft for doses   (COVID-19)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.