Bike Again gets to stay put 

Halifax’s feel-good bike collective will get to stay in its Charles Street home for a while longer.

The Coast reported in March about the potential sale of the property where the volunteer-run collective rents its bike repair garages. At that time, Raoul Tanyan, the volunteer coordinator with Bike Again, told The Coast: “as a collective, we're a resilient bunch of volunteers. No matter where we end up, we're going to be able to serve the community.”

A week after the article was published, the sale—which included a duplex and the two Bike Again garages—was finalized. The property sold for $1.1 million, $100,000 over asking.

Claire Parsons, strategic communications manager for the Ecology Action Centre, Bike Again’s parent organization, tells The Coast that the new owner has informed the EAC that they have no intention of making Bike Again leave the space for at least five to 10 years. “Which is great news,” says Parsons.

Bike Again’s Pay-What-You-Can, gender-non-confirming/trans/women-only nights, newcomer outreach and over-all more-than-just-a-bike-shop ethos makes it a shining example of community serving community.

It sells affordable refurbished bikes, and hosts drop-in bike repair nights (when there are no COVID lockdowns) Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Tuesdays are open to women, trans and non-binary identifying folks only, including bike sales; Wednesdays are open to everyone; and Thursdays are open for those who volunteer.