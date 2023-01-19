Big changes coming at the African Nova Scotian Music Association

T

ANSMA

is working with Nova Scotian Black-owned and socially-conscious recruitment agency, Placemaking 4G, to conduct the search and find the right leader for the job," a press release states. "





To qualify for the opportunity, ANSMA is seeking a leader with management experience and an understanding of non-profit policies and best practices. They are someone who holds deep appreciation and knowledge of African Nova Scotia history, in particular relating to arts, culture and music." (If that sounds like you, application details can be found on ANSMA's website and you can shoot your shot before February 1.)

“Change is inevitable, growth is optional,” says ANSMA Board Chair Ken Hudson in the same release. “And at ANSMA we choose growth. It won't be easy, but it will be rewarding, and we are ready for what lies ahead.”

he shake-up in Halifax's culture sector—in which many executive directors and managers of the biggest arts organizations are leaving their chairs—is now one count stronger: It's been announced that the African Nova Scotian Music Association's is seeking a new executive director.Outgoing chair and executive director Lou Gannon has helmed the organization for over 20 years, and this changing of the guard isn't the only new development for ANSMA: Additional staff and a new office space are also in the works for the 26-year-old music and culture incubator.