Best of Halifax

Best Yoga Studio

GOLD WINNER

Shanti Hot Yoga Halifax
5508 Spring Garden Road
website

SILVER WINNER

R Studios
2470 Maynard Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Oxygen Yoga and Fitness
5410 Doyle Street
website

For more than a decade, Shanti Hot Yoga has been invigorating the local yoga community with a range of classes suited for all ages and skill levels. “We feel incredibly grateful for our wonderful community of students who continue to show up and support us,” says manager and lead teacher Kyla MacKinnon. Uriel MacGillivary opened Shanti’s first studio in 2010 in Dartmouth. Roughly three years later, Shanti expanded by opening another location in Bedford. Its newest studio‚ which can now boast that it is this year’s Best Yoga Studio winner‚ opened in 2015 in the core of downtown Halifax, on Spring Garden Road.
Previous: Best Yoga Instructor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation