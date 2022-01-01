GOLD WINNER

When speaking with The Coast about her latest gold win, Stefanie Winters admits winning a Best of Halifax award never gets old. “I am overwhelmed each year I have gotten the news and it affirms teaching will always be a part of what I do,” Winters says. “I’m so grateful to those that allow me to do it and who voted for me.” While she previously taught 20 classes a week, the pandemic shifted her delivery to an online format, but she’s still been able to keep the momentum going and remain the best. “I think my own diversity in how I explore movement and the body may set my teaching apart,” she tells The Coast. Yoga will always remain one of her passions, but Winters recently started a new role with EHS. “Teaching online has given me the freedom to explore helping people through my occupation in other avenues,” she says, “and I will be returning to school to do a paramedic program this winter.” If you want to experience Winters’ yoga you can check out her online class at www.wintersyoga.com or attend one of her live classes on Saturday mornings at On the Mat studio.