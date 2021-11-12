Best of Halifax

Best Yoga Instructor

GOLD WINNER

Stefanie Winters
SILVER WINNER

Lindsay Umlah
BRONZE WINNER

Estelle Thomson
A global pandemic isn’t something that is going to stop Stefanie Winters from doing what she does best. Prior to COVID, the yoga instructor was blazing through each week by teaching up to 20 in-studio classes. But when Nova Scotia shut down for quarantine, Winters started worrying about paying her bills. That momentary lapse of stability motivated her to take matters into her own hands. Within a single day of reaching out to her circle on social media about continuing smaller-scale classes, she had dozens of people express their interest in virtual classes. Now, the yogi teaches one in-studio class a week and offers roughly 750 pre-recorded online classes at wintersyoga.com. She says running a business has been a new exploration, but it’s a model that’s working. “It may not be ideal, but I get messages all the time from people who say (my classes) saved them during the pandemic,” Winters says. “I’m just forever grateful that they continue to invite me into their lives.”
Previous Winners

