Best of Halifax

Best Women's Clothing Store

GOLD WINNER

Sweet Pea Boutique
1542 Queen Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Biscuit General Store
2050 Gottingen Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

ANA + ZAC
2576 Agricola Street
website

Previous: Best Trainer
Next: Best Yoga Instructor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation