Best of Halifax

Best Wine List

Lenny Mullins
Obladee, A Wine Bar, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Wine List

GOLD WINNER

Obladee, A Wine Bar
1600 Barrington Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Bar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
website

Siblings Heather and Christian Rankin opened Obladee in 2010 with a vision to create a small, smart and intimate space to enjoy thoughtful wine, food, conversation and music. More than 10 years later, this cozy spot nestled on the corner of Barrington and Sackville Streets is a go-to spot for wine aficionados or those who just enjoy the occasional glass (or two). Obladee has something for everyone. "We are beyond ecstatic to win gold again this year,” co-owner and sommelier Heather Rankin tells The Coast in an email. “When we first opened, The Coast dubbed us as ‘the peoples' wine bar’ and we've always tried to live up to that title by having a little something for everybody. We are so thankful for this win, and for the support of our amazing community all these years!"

Tags

Previous: Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation