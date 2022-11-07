GOLD WINNERObladee, A Wine Bar
1600 Barrington Street
website
SILVER WINNERThe Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
website
BRONZE WINNERBar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
website
Siblings Heather and Christian Rankin opened Obladee in 2010 with a vision to create a small, smart and intimate space to enjoy thoughtful wine, food, conversation and music. More than 10 years later, this cozy spot nestled on the corner of Barrington and Sackville Streets is a go-to spot for wine aficionados or those who just enjoy the occasional glass (or two). Obladee has something for everyone. "We are beyond ecstatic to win gold again this year,” co-owner and sommelier Heather Rankin tells The Coast in an email. “When we first opened, The Coast dubbed us as ‘the peoples' wine bar’ and we've always tried to live up to that title by having a little something for everybody. We are so thankful for this win, and for the support of our amazing community all these years!"