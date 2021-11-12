GOLD WINNER

Obladee

1600 Barrington Street

website

SILVER WINNER

Bicycle Thief

1475 Lower Water Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

Bar Kismet

2733 Agricola Street

website

Obladee celebrated its 11th birthday this fall with the title of Best Wine List. Owner Heather Rankin is quick to declare the list is “not one of those old school, library wine lists. Those things are becoming kind of relics. It’s more of a list that’s frequently changing.” Rankin describes some wines as off the beaten path, either recommended by employees or found by herself. “I’ll often talk to the staff about what they’re drinking, what they’re really enjoying,” she says. But some are also requested by customers. “They come to me and say we’re really missing a full -bodied red option, people are really asking for that,” says Rankin. “Or they say people are really liking this price point, can we get a few more like that.” Obladee says it’s humbled to win BOH, “there are a lot of great wine places out there in the city, places I like to go and drink wine,” says Rankin. “So we’re always excited when we win this. And," she adds, "because it’s voted by the public, it’s one of the most meaningful awards to us.”