Best of Halifax

Best Visual Artist

GOLD WINNER

Kristen Herrington
website

SILVER WINNER

Estelle Thompson
website

BRONZE WINNER

Sarah Cresswell
website

Previous: Best Theatre Actor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation