Everyone is welcome at the dinner table when you’re dining at The Wooden Monkey. “We’ve had… a philosophy of the very first restaurant way back 18 years ago that we didn't want to ever separate the family at the dinner table,” says Wooden Monkey co-owner Lil MacPherson over the phone. “We want to make sure that the whole family can come together at the table, from the meat lovers to the vegans, vegetarians and any sort of dietary challenge. Everybody is welcome at The Monkey.” The restaurant is a repeat winner in the Best Vegetarian-friendly category, but vegetarians have even more reason to rejoice starting in the fall of 2022—The Wooden Monkey will debut a new daily vegetarian special made with local, seasonal ingredients. Serving healthy fresh vegetables is just good business, says MacPherson. “[Our food] will keep everybody happy and healthy, so they'll live longer and we will have long-term customers.”