GOLD WINNER

The Wooden Monkey

1707 Grafton Street

website

SILVER WINNER

enVie A Vegan Kitchen

5775 Charles Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

Heartwood

6250 Quinpool Road

website

The Wooden Monkey may have won gold for Best Vegetarian-friendly, but it is not a veggie-only eatery. “Our goal has always been to have something for everyone,” co-owner Christine Bower says, which always means using local ingredients wherever possible. “If there’s a family that comes through our door and someone’s a vegetarian, someones’ vegan, someones’ gluten-free and someone’s a meat lover, we want our menu to be welcoming for all,” she says. Bower says the resto keeps doing what it does because of its loyal customers and excellent staff. “We have been here for 17 years and we’re so thankful,” she says. Now, as the resto finds its stride following 20 months of changing pandemic restrictions and rules, Bower says the Wooden Monkey team is getting back into doing what they love most, which is innovating and experimenting with new menu items. “This is the fun part, especially getting to try the new food,” she says.