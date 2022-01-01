GOLD WINNER

If you visit the Alderney Landing Farmers’ Market on a Saturday morning, you’re likely to spot The Canteen’s Renée Lavallée. The chef’s devotion to local, seasonal ingredients earned her restaurant top spot in Best of Halifax for Best Use Of Local Ingredients. She says Nova Scotia is home to some of the best seafood, fruits and vegetables in the world. “I'm lucky to live in such a beautiful place that I have everything at my fingertips that I need,” Lavallée says. “It's easy for me to be able to be creative and cook here because everything that I need is at my doorstep.” Lavellée has spent her 18 years living here forging relationships with local producers. She gives a shout out to Hutton Family Farm, Taproot Farms, Off Beet Farm, Oulton’s and Victoria Co-Op. “For me to be able to support them is just something that comes second nature and, you know, I wouldn't have it any other way.”