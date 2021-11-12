Best of Halifax

Best Use Of Local Ingredients

GOLD WINNER

The Wooden Monkey, Dartmouth
40 Alderney Drive
SILVER WINNER

The Canteen
22 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNER

Bar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
