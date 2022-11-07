click to enlarge Jame McLean Claudia Chender, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Up-and-coming Community Leader

This new-ish category has a new-ish winner this year. The Nova Scotia NDP’s new leader Claudia Chender was voted by Halifax as the Best Up-and-coming Community Leader. “I'm obviously humbled and honoured to be recognized by folks in such a democratic fashion,” says Chender before heaping praise on her fellow nominees. Chender points out that in her work as a politician, she relies on folks like the other nominees who all help bring important issues in this city to light. It’s also nice to see a politician win this award at a time when cynicism towards politicians is running high. All in all, Chender says, “I’m very honoured.”