GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

Halifax ReTales, AKA Arthur Gaudreau, has won the gold for Best Twitterer again. He feels good about winning, telling The Coast he didn’t even campaign this year—which is perhaps the best indication that a BOH award is truly deserved. Gaudreau started his Twitter account because he wanted to create something good for the community he loves. This love is why he promotes only local stores, encouraging other Haligonians to leave Twitter and go outside. That service has awarded him with yet another of his most coveted prizes. And why is it the most coveted? “I live on Twitter,” he says. He plans to put this award up with all his others in the front window of his home.