Best of Halifax

Best Trivia Night

GOLD WINNER

Lion's Head Tavern
3085 Robie Street
SILVER WINNER

The Board Room Game Cafe
1256 Barrington Street
BRONZE WINNER

Gus’ Pub & Grill
2605 Agricola Street
In the search for life’s answers, seekers will take many paths—to ivory towers and religious spires, and even sometimes trails through the forest. What they mightn’t consider, though, is walking north up Robie Street to the recently remodeled Lion’s Head Tavern: A place that, unlike the others just named, promises to provide answers—at least on Thursday nights after 7pm, when the historic pub’s popular trivia night takes place. Weekly winners boast not only credits against their bill, but the rarest commodity of all: Newfound knowledge, albeit of the random variety. See you next week?

