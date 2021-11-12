Best of Halifax

Best Trivia Night

GOLD WINNER

The Board Room Game Cafe
1256 Barrington Street
SILVER WINNER

Lion's Head Tavern
3085 Robie Street
BRONZE WINNER

Beaver Bank Station
991 Windgate Drive
