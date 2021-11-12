Best of Halifax

Best Trainer

GOLD WINNER

Mitchell Benvie, Evolve Fitness
3667 Strawberry Hill Street, unit 220
website

SILVER WINNER

Hannah Kovacs, MOVE EAST
6130 Quinpool Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Emily Herman, Emily Herman Fitness

website

Previous: Best Tattoo Artist
Next: Best Women's Clothing Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation