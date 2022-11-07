Jaclyn Doyle Photography Alicia Mccarvell, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best TikTok Account

Alicia Mccarvell was between jobs, bartending part-time, when she first started posting on TikTok. Her third video on the platform blew up, and within a few days she had 50,000 followers. “I was just mind-blown that anybody would want to listen to the story of a nobody from Halifax, Nova Scotia,” she says. Three years and 5.8 million followers later, content creation is Mccarvell’s full-time job and she’s won the hearts of Halifax and well beyond. “It just kept growing and growing and growing and growing, and it has been the most outrageous and coolest experience of my entire life.” When Mccarvell first started making content, she just wanted to make people laugh and brighten up the dark days of the early pandemic. Now she posts about just about everything: Good days and bad days, her takes on viral trends, her relationship with her husband—and most notably, self-love and body positivity. “I often compare my content to my house. Like not every bedroom in my house might be for you, not every room in my house might be for you, but there's definitely a spot where you'll feel comfortable. And I think that that's why it's done so well over the last three years,” she says. No matter what you’re going through, the creator behind both this year’s gold-winning Best TikTok Account and silver-winning Best Instagram Account hopes her social media accounts can be a safe space. “I hope people laugh when they come to my platform. I hope people gain a stronger sense of self-worth when they come to my platform. I hope that they learn how to separate the way they value themselves from their bodies when they come to my platform. I hope they learn how to set boundaries when they come to my platform.”