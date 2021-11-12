Best of Halifax

Best Theatre Actor

Ian Selig
Best of Halifax 2021 Best Theatre Actor Nathan Simmons

GOLD WINNER

Nathan Simmons

SILVER WINNER

Stuart Legere
website

BRONZE WINNER

Becca Guilderson
website

Back in grade school, Nathan Simmons was too shy to audition for the school play: “I couldn’t do it. But then, all the classes got to come and watch it. And I remember watching it...and seeing everyone have so much fun up there. I felt so bad that I didn’t have a chance to do what they’re doing.” He’s come a long way since these days (when he left the auditorium at intermission), landing an ensemble role in Neptune’s 2020 play Controlled Damage and performing a scene-stealing turn as Tyblant in Eastern Front Theatre and Shakespeare By The Sea’s recent sold-out run of Fat Juliet. All along the way, he’s been having just as much fun as his old schoolmates did. It’s about keeping “characters separate but also, for me, keeping them true and honest,” explains Simmons when asked why his work resonates with fans—and how the emerging actor has made a name for himself so impressively fast. “People in the audience can believe it’s not a character but a person up there.”

Tags

Previous: Best Podcast
Next: Best Visual Artist

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation