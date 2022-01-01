GOLD WINNERCha Baa Thai Restaurant
1546 Queen Street, Halifax
website
SILVER WINNERTalay Thai
5164 Morris Street
website
BRONZE WINNERBlue Elephant
81 Peakview Way, suite 100
website
Wen Pratsumma, the owner and head chef at Cha Baa Thai, approaches his cooking with great bravery and care. Since 2007, he’s been serving authentic Thai dishes that use vibrant flavors traditional to the cuisine: Chilis, garlic, lime, lemongrass, fresh coriander, fermented fish sauce and shrimp paste. From its flagship location near the top of Queen Street in downtown Halifax, Cha Baa has been bringing Haligonians Thai food that not only tastes good, but is good for you. “It’s about the earth,” Pratsumma tells The Coast. “Using ingredients from the earth that are good for your body.”