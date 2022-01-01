Best of Halifax

Best Thai Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Cha Baa Thai Restaurant
1546 Queen Street, Halifax
SILVER WINNER

Talay Thai
5164 Morris Street
BRONZE WINNER

Blue Elephant
81 Peakview Way, suite 100
Wen Pratsumma, the owner and head chef at Cha Baa Thai, approaches his cooking with great bravery and care. Since 2007, he’s been serving authentic Thai dishes that use vibrant flavors traditional to the cuisine: Chilis, garlic, lime, lemongrass, fresh coriander, fermented fish sauce and shrimp paste. From its flagship location near the top of Queen Street in downtown Halifax, Cha Baa has been bringing Haligonians Thai food that not only tastes good, but is good for you. “It’s about the earth,” Pratsumma tells The Coast. “Using ingredients from the earth that are good for your body.”

