GOLD WINNERWorld Tea House
SILVER WINNERChatime
BRONZE WINNERHoly Moly Milk Tea
A carefully imported selection of teas from small independent farms across 20 countries is what Philip Holmans says makes World Tea House on Argyle Street deserving of the Best Tea title. But don’t ask him what his favourite tea is. “That’s like having to choose a favourite child,” Holmans says. (But, if he had to choose, it might be the masala chai.) If you’re overwhelmed by this tea house’s massive collection, the Earl Grey Creme is a top seller. In addition to being a part of the global tea community, Holmans credits the local Halifax community with the continued success of his business. “If we run into financial hardships, a lot of people will come out if we put the cry out on social media. Like with the Argyle Street [construction] project, people came out in droves to help support us, even though they couldn't physically access our business.”