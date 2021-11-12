Best of Halifax

Best Tea

GOLD WINNER

World Tea House
1592 Argyle Street
SILVER WINNER

Selbys bunker
1090 Cole Harbour Road
BRONZE WINNER

Holy Moly Tea
114 Woodlawn Road
