Best Tattoo Artist

Best Tattoo Artist
The Coast
Helena Darling, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Tattoo Artist

GOLD WINNER

Helena Darling, Darling Tattoos
2590 Oxford Street
SILVER WINNER

Jillian Dawn Morris
BRONZE WINNER

Nadia Katherine, Darling Tattoos
2590 Oxford Street
One scroll through Helena Darling’s Instagram will tell you all you need to know about why Halifax voted her Best Tattoo Artist. Darling is one half of Darling Tattoos, the Chebucto and Oxford tattoo studio that opened in 2018, and that also happens to be this year's gold winner for Best Tattoo/Piercing Joint. She’s tattooed everything from pet tributes to intricate sleeve tattoos. Earlier this year Darling even jumped onto the Pearl train—as in The Coast’s Oyster Festival mascot—and offered Pearl tattoos at Darling Tattoos Flash Bash. The bottom line is if you’re going to get a piece of art permanently etched onto your body, Halifax says you can trust Helena Darling.

