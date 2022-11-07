Best of Halifax

Best Taproom

Best Taproom
Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Taproom

GOLD WINNER

Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
SILVER WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co
2736 Robie Street
BRONZE WINNER

Stillwell Beer Bar
1672 Barrington Street
It’s hard not to find a beer you’ll love at Battery Park, downtown Dartmouth’s hottest taproom that features 20 rotating taps of the finest Nova Scotian craft brews. “We offer everything,” says general manager Shawn Campbell. “We pride ourselves on having quite a variety of options, as well as first releases and exclusive beers on tap.” Want an easy drinking beer like a blonde or pale ale? You’ll have options. Looking for something sour or fruity? They’ve got you covered. Are you a craft brew fanatic who wants inside access to new brews? Battery Park has connections. “We have our finger on the pulse at a lot of Nova Scotia craft breweries, and we pull in new and exciting beers because of the relationships we maintain with them.”

