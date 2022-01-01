GOLD WINNER

Mic Mac Mall, 21 Micmac BoulevardBrewery Market, 1496 Lower Water StreetThe Doyle, 5431 Spring Garden Road, 2nd floor

Rezan Iso has ruled two words out of his vocabulary: “I can’t.” The co-owner of Mic Mac Tailors has hemmed dresses, pants, jackets, coats and just about every item of clothing under the sun. After starting his trade in Damascus, Syria, and cutting his teeth as a tailor in Istanbul, Turkey, Iso—who arrived in Canada as a refugee in 2016—first built a reputation for his sewing skills in Mahone Bay before taking over the Dartmouth tailoring business from longtime owner Mufit Halef. Iso recalls Halef—a Best of Halifax favourite himself—prodding him to join the store’s team and carry it on after his retirement. (“I want a good tailor to be here before I leave,” Halef would tell him.) And while the work has been busy, the proof is in the pudding: Mic Mac Tailors remains as thriving as ever—and it’s won this BOH honour every year since 2013.